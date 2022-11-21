About this product
Our Delta-8 + Cannabis Terpenes Rechargeable Vape Pen is the pinnacle of quality, convenience, and stealth. Loaded with potent Delta-8 and terpenes, this ergonomically-designed pen has a small form factor that makes it ridiculously easy to carry. USA-made with a ceramic core for even-heating and long life. This precision machine is crafted for a fast hit with no leaks or clogs.
The pen is rechargeable via micro USB and comes in 4 flavorful & powerful strains: Cherry Pie, Guava Kush, Blue Cookies and Wi-Fi. We ship nationwide.
About this brand
Earthy Select
Earthy Select is dedicated to bringing the goodness of cannabis to the people. The company was founded in the mountains of Asheville, North Carolina and supplies premium, federally compliant cannabis goods nationwide—direct to the consumer.
Earthy Select crafts pure and potent Delta-8 THC, Delta-9 THC, Delta-10 THC, and HHC cannabis products, derived from hemp and containing less than .3% Delta-9 THC. They offer a diverse array of gummies, oils, lozenges, flower, pre-rolls, diamonds, cigarettes, vape cartridges and vape pens.
Earthy Select's ingredients are organic, vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO for the highest quality in every product. All of their goods are third party lab tested to ensure purity and potency.
Earthy Select offers excellent customer service and a money-saving Rewards Points program. Visit the website to learn more and order today!
