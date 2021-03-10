About this product
Use ECSCFLASH to get 20% off our brand of seeds from 11/25-12/01!
- Most popular Sativa- Blue Dream is a highly demanded strain that’s found all over the US
- 24% THC- Above average THC levels with an invigorating effect and relaxing vibe
- Massive yields- This Sativa has generous bounties of 2000-3000g per plant outdoors!
- Fruit and vanilla terpenes- Like a fresh blueberry tart and a sweet vanilla cream, exhale
- A perfect beginner strain- Beginners start here with an easy grow!
Click "Buy Now" to learn more at eastcoastseedcompany.com
About this strain
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depression, chronic pain, and nausea. According to home grow enthusiasts, this strain has an average flowering time of 67 days and is best suited to grow using the Sea of Green method. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.
Blue Dream effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
✅ Fast 3-7 day shipping 📬
✅ Satisfaction guarantee on all our seeds, from seed to harvest! 🌱
✅ Curated selections— say goodbye to massive catalogs of low-end genetics!
✅ Pay through Cashapp, Coinbase, or credit card! Earn loyalty points when you sign up.
✅ Free shipping on orders over $50, freebies on orders $100+ include Fastbuds Orange Sherbet Auto, Sour Diesel Auto, and Do-Si-Dos Xpress Fem (see FAQ for more details).
Use discount code: “LEAFLY” for 15% off your first order at https://eastcoastseedcompany.com
If you have any questions, please email info@eastcoastseedcompany.com or shoot us a text at (917) 765-6438.