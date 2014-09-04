Girl Scout Cookies Xpress
Girl Scout Cookies Xpress has become a popular strain in the last few years, not only in the US, where it originated but also worldwide. This strain has been selected for faster finishes and mold resistance, escaping autumn rains and short seasons. Good yields and super-high levels of THC are noteworthy features of this fast-flowering plant.
Girl Scout Cookies Xpress is a medium-height plant requiring only moderate levels of feeding. Girl Scout Cookies Xpress has the sweet taste of grapes and berries with THC levels that fall between 23 - 28%. The fast finish and resistance to mold mean that it can be grown outdoors in somewhat humid conditions, such as coastal or continental regions with intense summers and fast onset autumn rains like Pennsylvania, New York, and Connecticut. Indoors flowering takes 7 - 8 weeks, with yields expected to be somewhere between 350 - 450 gr/m2. Outdoors yields will be higher with harvest due in northern latitudes in early October.
Thin Mint, a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross containing Durban Poison and OG Kush genetics, is a phenotype of the legendary GSC strain. Dark green and royal purple hues peek through a heavy coat of crystals, with a sweet minty smell that gives a full explanation of this strain’s name. Thin Mint calls upon the powers of its indica, sativa, and hybrid ancestors for a powerful full-body effect that gives this strain its sterling reputation. The high psychoactivity of this strain is not for novice consumers, but patients with a variety of symptoms are giving Thin Mint their seal of approval: severe pain, nausea, swelling, insomnia, and appetite loss are no match for the potency of Thin Mint.
