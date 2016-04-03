About this product
Use ECSCFLASH to get 20% off our brand of seeds from 11/25-12/01!
NYC Diesel is a Sativa dominant strain with fruity, tangy tones with hints of diesel fuel. This combination is a highly sought-after combination that energizes you with every puff.
- Multi-award winning superstar- Won 5 Cannabis Cup awards back to back
- A true craft rarity, this strain is almost impossible to find as high-quality bud, making this a true small-batch connoisseur delight
- Strong but calm Sativa effect- With an uplifting and bubbly effect that won't give you jitters
Click "Buy Now" to learn more at eastcoastseedcompany.com
About this strain
NYC Diesel is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Mexican and Afghani landraces. This strain leans to the sativa side and provides strong cerebral effects that ease into a deep, full-body relaxation over time. A pungent lime and grapefruit aroma is the mark of a high quality batch, like those that won this strain five Cannabis Cup trophies in the early 2000s. NYC Diesel’s happy, talkative qualities make this hybrid a good choice for social activities and many anxiety-prone consumers praise it for its paranoia-free effects.
NYC Diesel effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
✅ Fast 3-7 day shipping 📬
✅ Satisfaction guarantee on all our seeds, from seed to harvest! 🌱
✅ Curated selections— say goodbye to massive catalogs of low-end genetics!
✅ Pay through Cashapp, Coinbase, or credit card! Earn loyalty points when you sign up.
✅ Free shipping on orders over $50, freebies on orders $100+ include Fastbuds Orange Sherbet Auto, Sour Diesel Auto, and Do-Si-Dos Xpress Fem (see FAQ for more details).
Use discount code: “LEAFLY” for 15% off your first order at https://eastcoastseedcompany.com
If you have any questions, please email info@eastcoastseedcompany.com or shoot us a text at (917) 765-6438.