✅ Satisfaction guarantee on all our seeds, from seed to harvest! 🌱



Use ECSCFLASH to get 20% off our brand of seeds from 11/25-12/01!



NYC Diesel is a Sativa dominant strain with fruity, tangy tones with hints of diesel fuel. This combination is a highly sought-after combination that energizes you with every puff.



- Multi-award winning superstar- Won 5 Cannabis Cup awards back to back

- A true craft rarity, this strain is almost impossible to find as high-quality bud, making this a true small-batch connoisseur delight

- Strong but calm Sativa effect- With an uplifting and bubbly effect that won't give you jitters



Click "Buy Now" to learn more at eastcoastseedcompany.com