✅ Satisfaction guarantee on all our seeds, from seed to harvest! 🌱



Use ECSCFLASH to get 20% off our brand of seeds from 11/25-12/01!



Purple Punch is a heavy Indica fusion resulting from a cross between Granddaddy Purple & Larry OG. This strain has the smooth sweet flavor of apple pie, caramelized cherries, and blueberries. This merges perfectly with the calm sedating feeling that Purple Punch is famous for.



When growing, you can expect a short sturdy plant with a beautiful purple, green, and yellow hue and high yield. Flowers in 50-60 days and produces up to 2kg of high-quality bud.



Click "Buy Now" to learn more at eastcoastseedcompany.com