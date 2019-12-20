Purple Punch Xpress
Purple Punch is a heavy Indica fusion resulting from a cross between Granddaddy Purple & Larry OG. This strain has the smooth sweet flavor of apple pie, caramelized cherries, and blueberries. This merges perfectly with the calm sedating feeling that Purple Punch is famous for.
When growing, you can expect a short sturdy plant with a beautiful purple, green, and yellow hue and high yield. Flowers in 50-60 days and produces up to 2kg of high-quality bud.
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.
