About this product

East Fork Cultivars' line of premium all-flower and hand-rolled joints come in three strengths:



Relax: CBD-high | THC-low

Balance: CBD-mid | THC-mid

Create: CBD-mid | THC-high



These half gram prerolls are delicious and individually handcrafted to satisfy. The little sessions make for a perfect smoke when you need it.



*Relax: This line is great for those seeking a quick path to relaxation, pain relief, an elevated mood, or help sleeping. Expect a potent CBD flower with very minimal THC content and little to no psychoactive effect. Time to Relax.



*Balance: Looking for a mild-strength flower that balances THC with CBD for an easygoing experience? Balance is the line for you. Perfect for both consumers less accustomed to cannabis’ psychoactive effects and for those looking to sooth common maladies of the body, mind, and spirit. Time to Balance.



*Create: Expect a powerful burst of euphoria and energy from these flower cultivars that are high in THC with a medium CBD content. An excellent line if you're in the mood for creativity and cerebral stimulation. Time to Create.



Keep an eye out as they pop up in more Oregon shops.