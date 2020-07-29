East Fork Cultivars
CBD prerolls by East Fork Cultivars
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 1%CBD 14%
About this product
East Fork Cultivars' line of premium all-flower and hand-rolled joints come in three strengths:
Relax: CBD-high | THC-low
Balance: CBD-mid | THC-mid
Create: CBD-mid | THC-high
These half gram prerolls are delicious and individually handcrafted to satisfy. The little sessions make for a perfect smoke when you need it.
*Relax: This line is great for those seeking a quick path to relaxation, pain relief, an elevated mood, or help sleeping. Expect a potent CBD flower with very minimal THC content and little to no psychoactive effect. Time to Relax.
*Balance: Looking for a mild-strength flower that balances THC with CBD for an easygoing experience? Balance is the line for you. Perfect for both consumers less accustomed to cannabis’ psychoactive effects and for those looking to sooth common maladies of the body, mind, and spirit. Time to Balance.
*Create: Expect a powerful burst of euphoria and energy from these flower cultivars that are high in THC with a medium CBD content. An excellent line if you're in the mood for creativity and cerebral stimulation. Time to Create.
Keep an eye out as they pop up in more Oregon shops.
Relax: CBD-high | THC-low
Balance: CBD-mid | THC-mid
Create: CBD-mid | THC-high
These half gram prerolls are delicious and individually handcrafted to satisfy. The little sessions make for a perfect smoke when you need it.
*Relax: This line is great for those seeking a quick path to relaxation, pain relief, an elevated mood, or help sleeping. Expect a potent CBD flower with very minimal THC content and little to no psychoactive effect. Time to Relax.
*Balance: Looking for a mild-strength flower that balances THC with CBD for an easygoing experience? Balance is the line for you. Perfect for both consumers less accustomed to cannabis’ psychoactive effects and for those looking to sooth common maladies of the body, mind, and spirit. Time to Balance.
*Create: Expect a powerful burst of euphoria and energy from these flower cultivars that are high in THC with a medium CBD content. An excellent line if you're in the mood for creativity and cerebral stimulation. Time to Create.
Keep an eye out as they pop up in more Oregon shops.
ACDC effects
Reported by real people like you
606 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!