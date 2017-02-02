Loading…
LOG UW Purple Pre-Roll 2.5g 10-pack

by Eastmont Slims
IndicaTHC 14%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of UW Purple
UW Purple

UW is a marijuana strain that comes with its own superhero origin story. Popular rumor has it that a clone was stolen from a certain Pacific Northwest university's medical research lab in the early nineties—in some versions by a rogue graduate student—and has since been a popular top-shelf indica. These dense, sticky buds show their university pride with purple coloring and are at the top of the class when it comes to potency. UW's powerful high is sedative and popular for pain relief and insomnia. A mix of tropical fruit and a little spice, the aroma also earns high marks.

UW Purple effects

Reported by real people like you
95 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
66% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
