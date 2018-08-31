Loading…
Trinity Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack

by Eastmont Slims
SativaTHC 19%CBD
About this strain

Trinity

A rumored hard to find strain, Trinity is known to have a strong skunk-like smell with an uplifting high.

Trinity effects

135 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
68% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
