Big Feet Candies (200mg)
About this product
Made with Distillate. 200mg per bag. 20 candies, 10mg each. Potency: 90% Big Fettt Sour Blue Raspberry is a treat you’ll come to love. Take a moment to enjoy this delicious soft and chewy candy, made with real fruit juice! Ingredients: Sugar, glucose syrup, modified corn starch, pear juice concentrate, tartaric acid, citric acid, artificial flavour, lactic acid, sodium citrate, colour.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!