Bones Gummy Candies (200mg)
About this product
Made with Distillate. 200mg per bag. 20 candies, 10mg each. Potency: 90% These Bones candies are always soft and chewy – a great way to satisfy that sour craving. Features a delicious, tangy, sour-turning-to-sweet flavor! Ingredients: Corn syrup, sugar, fruit juice, gelatine, citric acid, sorbitol, natural and artificial flavours, artificial colours, vegetable oil, carnauba wax.
