Logo for the brand Ed 'n Bill's

Ed 'n Bill's

Bones Gummy Candies (200mg)

About this product

Made with Distillate. 200mg per bag. 20 candies, 10mg each. Potency: 90% These Bones candies are always soft and chewy – a great way to satisfy that sour craving. Features a delicious, tangy, sour-turning-to-sweet flavor! Ingredients: Corn syrup, sugar, fruit juice, gelatine, citric acid, sorbitol, natural and artificial flavours, artificial colours, vegetable oil, carnauba wax.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!