Sour Poppers (200mg)
About this product
Made with Distillate. 200mg per bag. 20 candies, 10mg each. Potency: 90% Sour Gummy Poppers are fun, colorful, and chewy candies! These gummies are fruity and sour in flavor, and finished with a dusting of fine sugar. Ingredients: Corn syrup, sugar, gelatin, sorbitol, lactic acid, citric acid, fumaric acid, artificial colours including titanium dioxide and tartrazine, natural and artificial flavours.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!