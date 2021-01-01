Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Ed 'n Bill's

Ed 'n Bill's

Twin Coffin Crisp – Salted Caramel (200mg)

About this product

Made with Distillate. 200mg 2 sticks of crispy wafer (100mg each), Caramel flavored cream deliciously balanced with your favorite crispy wafer and smooth chocolate. Ingredients: Sugar, What flour, Modified Palm, Sunflower and/or Safflower Oil, Modified Milk Ingredients, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Soya Lecithin, Coffee, Sodium Bicarbonate, Lactose, Cocoa, Yeast, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate, Natural Flavors.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!