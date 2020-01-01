 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Eden Enterprises
Eden Enterprises

METICULOUSLY DESIGNED. CAREFULLY PACKAGED.

About Eden Enterprises

There is no other goal at Eden Extracts more important than achieving peak extraction performance for our product lineup. It is our core belief that the work put in to understanding all of the variables and complexities of cannabis extracts is paramount to creating a higher quality vape product. Our most basic standards begin with a lab analysis on the product’s potency, a clean pesticide report, and a lack of any microbial impurities. Beyond that, each product must be smooth, crisp, potent, and flavorful, to pass our test and be ready for cannabis newcomers, enthusiasts, and connoisseurs alike. At Eden Extracts, we believe in research and development . We believe in constantly improving our process. We believe in raising the bar. And most importantly, we believe in the products we produce. Please enjoy!

United States, California