CBD Hand Salve | 1000 mg | 99% Pure CBD | Aloe, Shea, Cocoa Butter | Lab Tested | Pain Relief
by Eden’s Herbals | CBD Products | CBD Tinctures | CBD Gummies | CBD Lotion | CBD Dog Treats | Isolates
Product rating:
About this product
CBD SALVE STICK
Easily roll this CBD Salve Stick over your sore or inflamed skin, joints, or muscles for quick relief and sustained hydration! Each stick of our therapeutic CBD Salve contains 99% pure CBD. Eden's CBD is lab tested to ensure only the best quality CBD is used in our products. Click here to see our Certificate of Analysis, which includes 3rd Party Lab Testing for Potency, Purity, Residual Solvents, Toxins, Heavy Metals, and More!
Our CBD Is Free Of Pesticides and Residual Solvents.
Our CBD is derived from non-GMO Industrial Hemp.
Our CBD contains NO THC.
Product is made with Cocoa Butter, Shea Butter, and Aloe Vera.
Apply Salve to sore or stiff joints, muscles, or bruises for quick relief and sustained hydration. Works great on arthritic joints, dry skin, cracking skin, and areas of dull aches and pains.
Ingredients: Soybean Oil, Bees Wax, Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Shea Butter, Tocopherol Acetate, Aloe Vera Gel, Essential Oils, and Cannabidiol (CBD) Isolate.
Fragrance: Eden's Oasis Essential Oil (Lavender Mix).
CBD has been shown to help with Skin Disorders, stress, inflammation, anxiety, depression, nausea, and insomnia.
Easily roll this CBD Salve Stick over your sore or inflamed skin, joints, or muscles for quick relief and sustained hydration! Each stick of our therapeutic CBD Salve contains 99% pure CBD. Eden's CBD is lab tested to ensure only the best quality CBD is used in our products. Click here to see our Certificate of Analysis, which includes 3rd Party Lab Testing for Potency, Purity, Residual Solvents, Toxins, Heavy Metals, and More!
Our CBD Is Free Of Pesticides and Residual Solvents.
Our CBD is derived from non-GMO Industrial Hemp.
Our CBD contains NO THC.
Product is made with Cocoa Butter, Shea Butter, and Aloe Vera.
Apply Salve to sore or stiff joints, muscles, or bruises for quick relief and sustained hydration. Works great on arthritic joints, dry skin, cracking skin, and areas of dull aches and pains.
Ingredients: Soybean Oil, Bees Wax, Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Shea Butter, Tocopherol Acetate, Aloe Vera Gel, Essential Oils, and Cannabidiol (CBD) Isolate.
Fragrance: Eden's Oasis Essential Oil (Lavender Mix).
CBD has been shown to help with Skin Disorders, stress, inflammation, anxiety, depression, nausea, and insomnia.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Eden’s Herbals | CBD Products | CBD Tinctures | CBD Gummies | CBD Lotion | CBD Dog Treats | Isolates
We sell CBD edibles, tinctures, isolates, and lotions. Lowest Prices and FREE SHIPPING on EVERY order! See why so many people come back to buy their CBD products at Eden's Herbals. We have tinctures as high as 4000 mg per bottle. All of our products are lab tested, verified for residual solvents and CBD purity. All of our products are made in the USA from family-owned and operated hemp farms. We carry pure THC-free CBD products as well as full-spectrum oils, making Eden's Herbals the ultimate one-stop-shop for all of your CBD needs!