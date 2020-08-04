CBD SALVE STICK

Easily roll this CBD Salve Stick over your sore or inflamed skin, joints, or muscles for quick relief and sustained hydration! Each stick of our therapeutic CBD Salve contains 99% pure CBD. Eden's CBD is lab tested to ensure only the best quality CBD is used in our products. Click here to see our Certificate of Analysis, which includes 3rd Party Lab Testing for Potency, Purity, Residual Solvents, Toxins, Heavy Metals, and More!

Our CBD Is Free Of Pesticides and Residual Solvents.

Our CBD is derived from non-GMO Industrial Hemp.

Our CBD contains NO THC.

Product is made with Cocoa Butter, Shea Butter, and Aloe Vera.

Apply Salve to sore or stiff joints, muscles, or bruises for quick relief and sustained hydration. Works great on arthritic joints, dry skin, cracking skin, and areas of dull aches and pains.

Ingredients: Soybean Oil, Bees Wax, Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Shea Butter, Tocopherol Acetate, Aloe Vera Gel, Essential Oils, and Cannabidiol (CBD) Isolate.

Fragrance: Eden's Oasis Essential Oil (Lavender Mix).

CBD has been shown to help with Skin Disorders, stress, inflammation, anxiety, depression, nausea, and insomnia.