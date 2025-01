Air on the side of fun and take your next puff to new heights. Whether you're elevating your tabletop with a crystal object, or getting as high as a kite, our glass balloons are sure to inflate your next good time. Unique glass pipes floating your way!

---

Details:

100% borosilicate glass

glass pipe bubbler

Imported

Includes box packaging

Sits upright; Measures: 5.25"H x 4.5" diameter

read more