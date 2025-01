0.5g Pre-Rolls | 2 Per Pack



Each pre-roll comes packaged individually with a Flower by Edie Parker smell proof doob tube.



Available in three premium blends: Early Bird, Happiest Hour, and Nightcap.



Effects: Our Indica is relaxing, weighted, and hazy - ideal for your nighttime ritual or pampering and unwinding.



Together with our cultivators, we focus on crafting the purest Flower, cultivated sustainably for your pleasure.



"Flower by Edie Parker may be fun and joyous in the package, that is for certain. But contained inside those multi-colored jars is craft cannabis that will get you really st*ned. This is true ultra-luxury cannabis quality inside and out."

-FORBES

