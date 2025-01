Are those Banana Crush Cones in your pocket or are you just happy to see us?

---

Our Crush Cones are bursting with flavor (that's ready to pop!), and guaranteed to be your next main squeeze. So whether you're at home or on-the-go - elevate your next sesh in the most tasteful way, just get your buds, crush your crutch and strike a match. Each pack includes three flavored filtered cones, accompanied by their very own tamping sticks.

---

To activate: release the flavor by squeezing the filter with your fingertips until you hear a POP! Then, simply light up and inhale to enjoy a juicy taste with your buds

---

Details:

Rice Paper

Food-grade Flavor Pod

Soy-based ink

Includes box packaging

Not for tobacco use.

read more