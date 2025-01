Enjoy your favorite pastime by the pool, on the patio, or the great indoors​ with your new party-foul-proof Diner Ashtray in Nightcap Lavenderᵀᴹ.​ Made of molded silicone that will never break (dare you to try!) and available in three vibrant tie-dye colorways the Diner Ashtray is the ideal accessory for your next sesh. Up the crowd-pleasing ante with multiple rests around an oversized basin, perfectly shareable.

---

Details:

100% Silicone

