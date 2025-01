0.5g Distillate Vape



All-in-one rechargeable vape, comes with a Flower by Edie Parker reusable doob tube.



Available in three terpene-rich blends: Maui Mango, Lemon Watermelon, and Lavender Vanilla.



Notes: A tart-sweet infusion with lemon citrus and juicy watermelon, sure to delight your taste buds.



Effects: Our hybrid blend is the perfect pick-me-up to share with your best buds, when your favorite hour rolls in.



Together with our cultivators, we focus on crafting the purest Flower, cultivated sustainably for your pleasure.

read more