Clutching pearls? No need when you’ve got the Flower Lanyard. A beaded leash for your vape, adorned with tulip charms in three pretty hues, this cheerful bauble is the perfect vape holder to make sure your puff is always within reach. String it around your bag handle as a sweet accessory or throw it around your neck or waist for stylish, easy access. Wear as a necklace, crossbody, or bag charm.

---

Details:

22.5" drop

One size fits most

Accommodates all Edie Parker Battery Wands and Petal Puffers

Composition: Plastic Beads, Flexible silicone ring to hold vape snuggly

Imported

