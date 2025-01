Larger than life and sweeter in person. Our Glass Strawberry Pipe makes quite the statement piece. Whether showcased on a tabletop or elevating your next sesh, this pipe is sure to be a hit.

---

Details:

100% borosilicate glass

Not for tobacco use.

Due to the delicate nature of molded glass, this item should be handled with care

Imported

Measures: 5 1/4"L x 3 3/4"W x 2 1/4"D

