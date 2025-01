Keep it cute with our auto draw Mini Battery Wand. Compatible with 510 thread cartridges, this pocket-sized pal is perfect for on-the-go when all you need is a short vape pen. For extra style points, we made the grass a little greener with our all-over floral motif.



TLDR: Auto draw vape battery pen for cartridge; Vape battery 510 compatible; Vape battery USB charger included.

