We're crushing on these hand blown glass bongs exclusively made in collaboration with NYC artist Paul Arnhold. Made in his Brooklyn studio, each piece is extra special and completely one of a kind.
For a good time: Display yours like a work of art, then take a hit (or three)
Flower by Edie Parker - also known as Weedie Parker, Edie Parker Flower and Edie Parker
