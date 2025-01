0.5g Distillate Vape



All-in-one rechargeable vape, comes with a Flower by Edie Parker reusable doob tube.



Available in six terpene-rich blends: Maui Mango, Pink Lemonade, Lemon Watermelon, Pineapple Whip, Lavender Vanilla, and Strawberry Bananza.



Notes: A tart-sweet infusion with lemon citrus and juicy watermelon, sure to delight your taste buds.



Effects: Our hybrid blend is the perfect pick-me-up to share with your best buds, when your favorite hour rolls in.



Together with our cultivators, we focus on crafting the purest Flower, cultivated sustainably for your pleasure.



"Flower by Edie Parker may be fun and joyous in the package, that is for certain. But contained inside those multi-colored jars is craft cannabis that will get you really st*ned. This is true ultra-luxury cannabis quality inside and out."

-FORBES

