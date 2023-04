Taking your goods to go? Our two-tone Doob Tubes make supHerb storage containers. Whether you’re at home or on the move, they’ll keep your stash as green as it gets.



For a good time: (If you're out of buds) our Doob Tubes are a great place to store hairpins, vitamins, two french fries or anything else you like!



Flower by Edie Parker - also known as Weedie Parker, Edie Parker Flower and Edie Parker

Show more