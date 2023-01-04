Caution! "Pot is Hot" but for our friends in high places, so is this versatile rolling tray, that will surely spruce up the joint. Whether you're rolling, stashing or displaying - you can count on this best bud to joint in on the fun.



For a good time: Display this tray anywhere in your home, hang it on the wall, anything goes!



Flower by Edie Parker - also known as Weedie Parker, Edie Parker Flower and Edie Parker