About this product
Caution! "Pot is Hot" but for our friends in high places, so is this versatile rolling tray, that will surely spruce up the joint. Whether you're rolling, stashing or displaying - you can count on this best bud to joint in on the fun.
For a good time: Display this tray anywhere in your home, hang it on the wall, anything goes!
Flower by Edie Parker - also known as Weedie Parker, Edie Parker Flower and Edie Parker
