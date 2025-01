5mg Gummies | 20 Per Pack | 1:1 THC:CBN



Available in three fruity flavors: Sour Peach Raspberry, Sour Watermelon Lime, and Sour Blackberry Lemon.



Notes: Tangy blackberry with a refreshing burst of lemon - the perfect pairing of sweet and sour.



Effects: With a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBN, our indica gummies provide a relaxing buzz to help you unwind from the day. Perfect for those moments when you want to kick back, relax, and enjoy a peaceful evening with a clear mind.



Together with our cultivators, we focus on crafting the purest Flower, cultivated sustainably for your pleasure.



"Flower by Edie Parker may be fun and joyous in the package, that is for certain. But contained inside those multi-colored jars is craft cannabis that will get you really st*ned. This is true ultra-luxury cannabis quality inside and out."

-FORBES

read more