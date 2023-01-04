Always put your best fruit forward! Our Glass Strawberry One-Hitter will give you the perfect on-the-go puff and doubles as a smokin' statement necklace. Available in three highly pickable flavors, this accessory has got us thinking… I’d hit that.



For a good time: No buds? No worries. This piece will compliment any outfit you pair it with



Flower by Edie Parker - also known as Weedie Parker, Edie Parker Flower and Edie Parker