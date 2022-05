A variety of therapeutic​ options created by our master dry farmers. Each remedy will include its own distinct terpene - Nerolidol (1:1), Guaiol (5:1), and Terpinolene (10:1) to provide distinct health benefits. The essential oils from these organically cultivated terps include notes of floral, hops, and berry to aid in your experience. 500mg CCELL™ cartridge for 510 thread battery.