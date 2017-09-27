About this product
Berry Slush Delta-8 THC 2G Disposable (Strawberry Cough)
Eighty SixDelta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthDry eyesDizzy
- Feelings:UpliftedEnergeticHappy
- Helps with:StressAnxietyDepression
- Terpenes:MyrcenePineneCaryophyllene
Strawberry Cough effects are mostly energizing.
Strawberry Cough potency is higher THC than average.
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.
