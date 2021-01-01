About this product

If you're looking to leave the worries of the day behind you, then you need a hit of Cereal Killer! Fruity Pebbles OG is crossed with Alien Kush to deliver a fun take on the iconic cereal, complete with tropical, fruity overtones and a sweet and spicy finish.



Strain Crosses: Fruity Pebbles OG x Alien Kush



Strain Crosses: Indica



Terpene Profile: Relaxing // Creative // Calm



* 1.0 Full Gram of Delta-8 THC

* Authentic ALD Disposable Vape Device

* Rechargeable / Non-Refillable

* Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency

* Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC