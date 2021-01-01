Loading…
Eighty Six Brand

Eighty Six Brand - Cereal Killer (Fruity Pebbles OG) Delta-8 THC Disposable

About this product

If you're looking to leave the worries of the day behind you, then you need a hit of Cereal Killer! Fruity Pebbles OG is crossed with Alien Kush to deliver a fun take on the iconic cereal, complete with tropical, fruity overtones and a sweet and spicy finish.

Strain Crosses: Fruity Pebbles OG x Alien Kush

Strain Crosses: Indica

Terpene Profile: Relaxing // Creative // Calm

* 1.0 Full Gram of Delta-8 THC
* Authentic ALD Disposable Vape Device
* Rechargeable / Non-Refillable
* Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency
* Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
