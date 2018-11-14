Eighty Six Brand - Cookie Monsta (Do-Si-Dos) Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge
Strain Crosses: Do-Si-Dos x Cherry Vanilla Cookies
Strain Classification: Hybrid
Terpene Profile: Sleepy // Creative // Happy
* 1.0 Full Gram of Delta-8 THC
* Authentic BLINC® Technology
* Lab Tested By Batch - Produced in an ISO/GMP Facility
* Less than 0.03% Delta-9 THC
Dosidos strain info
Dosidos, also known as "Dosi Doe," "Do-Si-Dos," and "Dosi" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, Dosidos weed is a feast for the eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Those who smoke Dosi can enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. The dominant terpene in Dosidos is limonene.
Dosidos is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors or outdoors. You can expect an average flowering time of 63 days. Dosidos has a medium to heavy yield ranging 500-900 grams and tends to grow average height indoors, but can grow tall outside. Dosidos will finish in September through October. Dosidos can be grown in traditional soil or through hydroponics.
Delta-8 THC is still relatively new in the public consciousness, and we want to make this incredible analogue of delta-9 THC more accessible to consumers nationwide. We don't sell a quick and cheap product - we prioritize flawless, lab-tested quality and transparency with every purchase.
Our unique and delicious product collections sets us apart from other Delta-8 brands on the market. We offer sweet and indulgent Gummies and Vape Cartridges based on your favorite strains, like Blue Dream, Do-Si-Dos, and Fruity Pebbles. Both collections deliver a potent high that sparks creativity and soothes your mind.
