About this product

If you go wild for Gelato-anything, then your day is never complete without Jen & Berry's in hand! A heaping scoop of vanilla ice gelato sandwiched between two layers of moist vanilla cake delivers much-needed mellow vibes to an already hectic schedule. Expect a combination of deep relaxation coupled with floaty and lucid feelings as you turn down the work and turn up the chill.



Strain Crosses: Gelato x Ice Cream Cake



Strain Classification: Indica



Terpene Profile: Productive // Creative // Euphoria



* 1.0 Full Gram of Delta-8 THC

* Authentic BLINC® Technology

* Lab Tested By Batch - Produced in an ISO/GMP Facility

* Less than 0.03% Delta-9 THC