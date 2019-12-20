Eighty Six Brand
Eighty Six Brand - Jen & Berry's (Gelato) Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
If you go wild for Gelato-anything, then your day is never complete without Jen & Berry's in hand! A heaping scoop of vanilla ice gelato sandwiched between two layers of moist vanilla cake delivers much-needed mellow vibes to an already hectic schedule. Expect a combination of deep relaxation coupled with floaty and lucid feelings as you turn down the work and turn up the chill.
Strain Crosses: Gelato x Ice Cream Cake
Strain Classification: Indica
Terpene Profile: Productive // Creative // Euphoria
* 1.0 Full Gram of Delta-8 THC
* Authentic BLINC® Technology
* Lab Tested By Batch - Produced in an ISO/GMP Facility
* Less than 0.03% Delta-9 THC
Strain Crosses: Gelato x Ice Cream Cake
Strain Classification: Indica
Terpene Profile: Productive // Creative // Euphoria
* 1.0 Full Gram of Delta-8 THC
* Authentic BLINC® Technology
* Lab Tested By Batch - Produced in an ISO/GMP Facility
* Less than 0.03% Delta-9 THC
Gelato #33 effects
Reported by real people like you
183 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!