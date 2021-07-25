About this product

Tell you want more energy without telling us you want more energy. Simple - a few hits of Orange Bang! Our Creamsicle x Delta-8 THC vape cartridge combines tangy navel oranges, a dollop of vanilla, and sharp citrus bite to blast you off with an intense and heady rush of euphoria. Float through the rest of your day and vibe with your newfound freedom!



Strain Crosses: Orange Soda x Creamsicle



Strain Classification: Sativa



Terpene Profile: Euphoria // Energetic // Creative



* 1.0 Full Gram of Delta-8 THC

* Authentic BLINC® Technology

* Lab Tested By Batch - Produced in an ISO/GMP Facility

* Less than 0.03% Delta-9 THC