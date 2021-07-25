Loading…
Eighty Six Brand - Orange Bang (Orange Soda) Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge

HybridTHC 13%CBD
Tell you want more energy without telling us you want more energy. Simple - a few hits of Orange Bang! Our Creamsicle x Delta-8 THC vape cartridge combines tangy navel oranges, a dollop of vanilla, and sharp citrus bite to blast you off with an intense and heady rush of euphoria. Float through the rest of your day and vibe with your newfound freedom!

Strain Crosses: Orange Soda x Creamsicle

Strain Classification: Sativa

Terpene Profile: Euphoria // Energetic // Creative

* 1.0 Full Gram of Delta-8 THC
* Authentic BLINC® Technology
* Lab Tested By Batch - Produced in an ISO/GMP Facility
* Less than 0.03% Delta-9 THC
