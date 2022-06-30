Eighty Six Brand - Berry Slush (Strawberry Cough) Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge
About this product
Strain Crosses: Strawberry Cough x Mojito
Strain Classification: Sativa
Terpene Profile: Productive // Creative // Energetic
* 1.0 Full Gram of Delta-8 THC
* Authentic BLINC® Technology
* Lab Tested By Batch - Produced in an ISO/GMP Facility
* Less than 0.03% Delta-9 THC
About this strain
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.
About this brand
Delta-8 THC is still relatively new in the public consciousness, and we want to make this incredible analogue of delta-9 THC more accessible to consumers nationwide. We don't sell a quick and cheap product - we prioritize flawless, lab-tested quality and transparency with every purchase.
Our unique and delicious product collections sets us apart from other Delta-8 brands on the market. We offer sweet and indulgent Gummies and Vape Cartridges based on your favorite strains, like Blue Dream, Do-Si-Dos, and Fruity Pebbles. Both collections deliver a potent high that sparks creativity and soothes your mind.
Discover what sets Delta-8 THC from Eighty Six Brand apart. Shop online today!