Grape Soda (Purple Punch) Delta-8 THC Syringe
About this product
Crosses: Purple Punch x Blue Cookies
Classification: Indica
Terpene Profile: Sleepy - Relaxed - Happy
Features
* 1.0 Full Gram of Delta-8 THC
* Authentic Luer-Lock Borosilicate Pyrex Glass Syringe
* Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency
* Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
Ingredients: Delta-8 Distillate, Terpenes, Flavoring
About this strain
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.
Purple Punch effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Delta-8 THC is still relatively new in the public consciousness, and we want to make this incredible analogue of delta-9 THC more accessible to consumers nationwide. We don't sell a quick and cheap product - we prioritize flawless, lab-tested quality and transparency with every purchase.
Our unique and delicious product collections sets us apart from other Delta-8 brands on the market. We offer sweet and indulgent Gummies and Vape Cartridges based on your favorite strains, like Blue Dream, Do-Si-Dos, and Fruity Pebbles. Both collections deliver a potent high that sparks creativity and soothes your mind.
Discover what sets Delta-8 THC from Eighty Six Brand apart. Shop online today!