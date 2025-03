Strain Crosses: Gushers x Sunset Sherbet

Classification: Hybrid



When you're ready to settle down for the day, there's only strain to turn to: Gush Rush! This HHC infused Gushers strain combines Sunset Sherbet to create an indica-dominant hybrid vape that puts your entire body at ease. Enjoy one full gram of intense euphoria coupled with a smooth and relaxed experience that's perfect for sinking into your couch after a long day out and about. The best part? You get all of the added delicious flavor reminiscent of sweet fruit snacks. What's not to love?

