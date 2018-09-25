Jen & Berry's (Gelato) Delta-8 THC Syringe
About this product
Crosses: Gelato x Ice Cream Cake
Classification: Indica
Terpene Profile: Productive - Creative - Euphoric
Features
* 1.0 Full Gram of Delta-8 THC
* Authentic Luer-Lock Borosilicate Pyrex Glass Syringe
* Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency
* Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
Ingredients: Delta-8 Distillate, Terpenes, Flavoring
About this strain
Gelato 33 is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. Since its birth, a number of phenotypes have been released, all with their own unique attributes. One of them is Gelato #33, a balanced hybrid with compact buds, staying true to its Cookie genetics. Like other Gelato phenotypes, Gelato #33 is covered with fiery orange hairs while its buds can be dark green to purple. With sweet citrus and fruity flavors, Gelato #33 offers an uplifting and energetic high that is perfect for any post-work activity after a long day.
Gelato #33 effects
About this brand
Delta-8 THC is still relatively new in the public consciousness, and we want to make this incredible analogue of delta-9 THC more accessible to consumers nationwide. We don't sell a quick and cheap product - we prioritize flawless, lab-tested quality and transparency with every purchase.
Our unique and delicious product collections sets us apart from other Delta-8 brands on the market. We offer sweet and indulgent Gummies and Vape Cartridges based on your favorite strains, like Blue Dream, Do-Si-Dos, and Fruity Pebbles. Both collections deliver a potent high that sparks creativity and soothes your mind.
Discover what sets Delta-8 THC from Eighty Six Brand apart. Shop online today!