Strain Crosses: Jolly Rancher x Blue Sherbet

Classification: Indica



Looking for a refreshing blast of fruit flavor with every puff? Our Jolly Melon HHC 2G disposable vape is the anytime treat for you! Our watermelon HHC vape crosses Jolly Rancher and Blue Sherbet strains for a well-balanced blend of sweet and sour candy flavor. Whether you want an easy pick-me-up in the middle of the day or a soothing break at the end of the night, this blue raspberry HHC disposable vape is the way to go. Experience a focused euphoria and a smooth, relaxing peace from this 2-gram blue raspberry HHC disposable vape. Unwind after a long day at work with an elevated experience. Your taste buds will be jolly for this one.

