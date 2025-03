When it comes to Delta-9 gummies, we demand the berry best. It’s a summer basket of mixed berries spun with American-grown hemp-derived Delta-9, resulting in a boisterous flavor and mind-bending trip packed into each little gummy. We love edibles because they hit slower and last longer, so you’ll get that nice even chill without the couchlock. With 50MG in each pack, it’s time to roll up your sleeves and pick some berries.



50MG Delta-9 THC | 5MG per Gummy | 10 Pieces



Ingredients: Cane Sugar, Glucose (Corn), Water, Gelatin, Tartaric Acid, Ascorbic Acid

Natural Strawberry Flavor, Elderberry Juice (Color), Beta-Carotene (Color), Botanically Derived Terpenes, Distilled Hemp-Derived Delta-9 THC Cannabis Oil



Allergy Disclaimer: Our Delta-9 Edibles are produced in a facility that processes milk, nuts, soy, and gluten.

