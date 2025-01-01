Close your eyes and float on a cloud made of chocolate. Seriously, what could be better than 50mg of Delta-9 THC baked into a gooey, chocolatey rice crispy treat? The answer is nothing, and here they are, available to order. These Melo Dose Chocolate Delta-9 Rice Crispy Treats hit the mark in flavor, quality, and potency. And, since the 50mg of Delta-9 THC in each package is hemp-derived with less than 0.3% of THC, these delectable bites are federally legal. We recommend one small piece at a time. Savor the moment and elevate at your own pace. Experience the chocolate deliciousness most users describe as mellow, chill, and oh-so-delightful.



50MG Delta-9 THC | 5MG per Piece | 10 Pieces



Ingredients: Coco Rice Cereal, Marshmallows, Butter, Milk, Chocolate, Pure Vanilla Extract, Hemp-Derived Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol Distilled Cannabis



Allergy Disclaimer: Our Delta-9 Edibles are produced in a facility that processes milk, nuts, soy, and gluten.

read more