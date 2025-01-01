About this product
Close your eyes and float on a cloud made of chocolate. Seriously, what could be better than 50mg of Delta-9 THC baked into a gooey, chocolatey rice crispy treat? The answer is nothing, and here they are, available to order. These Melo Dose Chocolate Delta-9 Rice Crispy Treats hit the mark in flavor, quality, and potency. And, since the 50mg of Delta-9 THC in each package is hemp-derived with less than 0.3% of THC, these delectable bites are federally legal. We recommend one small piece at a time. Savor the moment and elevate at your own pace. Experience the chocolate deliciousness most users describe as mellow, chill, and oh-so-delightful.
50MG Delta-9 THC | 5MG per Piece | 10 Pieces
Ingredients: Coco Rice Cereal, Marshmallows, Butter, Milk, Chocolate, Pure Vanilla Extract, Hemp-Derived Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol Distilled Cannabis
Allergy Disclaimer: Our Delta-9 Edibles are produced in a facility that processes milk, nuts, soy, and gluten.
Melo Dose - Chocolate 50MG Delta-9 THC Rice Crispy
About this brand
Eighty Six
At Eighty Six, we prioritize flawless, lab-tested quality and transparency with a range of hemp-derived CBD, Delta-8 THC, Delta-9 THC, HHC, THC-A, THC-P, Live Rosin Blends, and Amanita mushroom infused products to choose from.
Whether you are a beginner to the world of cannabis or simply looking to branch out and try something new, Eighty Six has the products you need to get the uplifting, energizing high off hemp-derived, legal psychoactive cannabinoids.
