We would say “taste the rainbow” but that seems too easy. But with these delicious rainbow Delta-9 rice crispy edibles, you can’t help but revel in a full spectrum of multicolored joy! Packed with 50mg of Delta-9 THC and all the yumminess of rice crispies, marshmallows, and fruity flavor, your taste buds and your soul will thank you. And, since the THC in these Delta-9 treats is hemp-derived and included at less than 0.3%, it is federally legal. Why not try them now? If it’s your first time vibing with Delta-9, we advise taking just half a piece. See how you feel after an hour, and then return for more as needed. These Melo Dose Rainbow Delta-9 Rice Crispy Treats are as potent as they are tasty.



50MG Delta-9 THC | 5MG per Piece | 10 Pieces



Ingredients: Fruity Rice Cereal, Marshmallows, Butter, Pure Vanilla Extract, Hemp-Derived Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol Distilled Cannabis



Allergy Disclaimer: Our Delta-9 Edibles are produced in a facility that processes milk, nuts, soy, and gluten.

