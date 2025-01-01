About this product
We would say “taste the rainbow” but that seems too easy. But with these delicious rainbow Delta-9 rice crispy edibles, you can’t help but revel in a full spectrum of multicolored joy! Packed with 50mg of Delta-9 THC and all the yumminess of rice crispies, marshmallows, and fruity flavor, your taste buds and your soul will thank you. And, since the THC in these Delta-9 treats is hemp-derived and included at less than 0.3%, it is federally legal. Why not try them now? If it’s your first time vibing with Delta-9, we advise taking just half a piece. See how you feel after an hour, and then return for more as needed. These Melo Dose Rainbow Delta-9 Rice Crispy Treats are as potent as they are tasty.
50MG Delta-9 THC | 5MG per Piece | 10 Pieces
Ingredients: Fruity Rice Cereal, Marshmallows, Butter, Pure Vanilla Extract, Hemp-Derived Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol Distilled Cannabis
Allergy Disclaimer: Our Delta-9 Edibles are produced in a facility that processes milk, nuts, soy, and gluten.
Melo Dose - Rainbow 50MG Delta-9 THC Rice Crispy
Eighty SixSnack Foods
About this brand
Eighty Six
At Eighty Six, we prioritize flawless, lab-tested quality and transparency with a range of hemp-derived CBD, Delta-8 THC, Delta-9 THC, HHC, THC-A, THC-P, Live Rosin Blends, and Amanita mushroom infused products to choose from.
Whether you are a beginner to the world of cannabis or simply looking to branch out and try something new, Eighty Six has the products you need to get the uplifting, energizing high off hemp-derived, legal psychoactive cannabinoids.
