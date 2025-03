Unleash your inner wild child! Our new watermelon Delta-9 gummies will have you feeling like a kid running through the sprinklers on a hot summer’s day. Bursting with juicy ripe watermelon flavor and an easy 5MG of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC, these edibles bring the party in a low-and-slow, controlled fashion! Get ready to unwind, let loose, and microdose your way to a truly sensational evening.



50MG Delta-9 THC | 5MG per Gummy | 10 Pieces



Ingredients: Cane Sugar, Glucose (Corn), Water, Gelatin, Tartaric Acid, Ascorbic Acid

Natural Watermelon Flavor, Grape Juice Powder (Color), Botanically Derived Terpenes, Distilled Hemp-Derived Delta-9 THC Cannabis Oil



Allergy Disclaimer: Our Delta-9 Edibles are produced in a facility that processes milk, nuts, soy, and gluten.

