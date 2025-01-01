Strain Crosses: Gelonade x Kush Mint

Classification: Indica



Take the flavor of your HHC to a whole new level with Nilla Mint! A blend of sweet vanilla and refreshing mint, this 2-gram vape packs a punch and keeps you coming back for more. Discreet and convenient, our HHC Gelonade strain disposable vape makes it easy for you to enjoy your high on the go, with friends, or in the comfort of your home.

