Nilla Mint HHC 2G Disposable (Gelonade)
Eighty SixVape pens
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:HeadacheDry mouthDry eyes
- Feelings:EnergeticTalkativeUplifted
- Helps with:AnxietyDepressionStress
- Terpenes:LimoneneCaryophylleneLinalool
Gelonade effects are mostly energizing.
Gelonade potency is higher THC than average.
Gelonade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Tree with Gelato #41. Gelonade produces tingly and uplifting effects that will make you feel like a social butterfly. This strain features mostly sweet flavors like fruity citrus and vanilla. Gelonade is a popular strain in California. Medical marijuana patients this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with pain and anxiety.
