About this product
Orange Pop HHC 2G Disposable (Cactus Cooler)
Eighty SixVape pens
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry eyesDry mouthDizzy
- Feelings:FocusedCreativeEuphoric
- Helps with:DepressionPainStress
- Terpenes:TerpinoleneMyrceneOcimene
Cactus Cooler effects are mostly energizing.
Cactus Cooler potency is higher THC than average.
Cactus Cooler is a sativa-dominant strain that’s said to be a cross between Blue Dream and OG Kush. The sativa in Cactus Cooler lends an upbeat cerebral kick to help you stay focused and productive throughout the day, while the OG boosts the senses with buzzing euphoria. With notes of sharp lemon and sweet wildflowers, Cactus Cooler takes after both parents in its fragrance.
