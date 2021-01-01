Eighty Six Brand
About this product
Chamoy anything just hits different, and our Delta-8 peach ring edibles are no exception! Plump peaches are infused into a soft and chewy gummy ring which is then smothered in sweet and slightly Chamoy. Factor in the Delta-8, and you've got yourself one tasty edibles experience!
* 300MG of Delta-8 THC
* 30MG per Piece
* 10 Pieces
Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Water, Gelatin, Salt, Modified Starch, Dried Chili Peppers, Citric Acid, Sorbitol, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Lactic Acid, Titanium Dioxide, Acetic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Flavoring Extracts, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Benzoate, Artificial Colors, FD&C Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Hemp Derived Delta-8 Tetrahydrocannabinol Distillate
