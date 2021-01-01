Eighty Six Brand
About this product
Remember those awesome mini jelly cups from the market that were so tasty you could blow through an entire package in a single sitting? Now imagine childhood happiness infused with Delta-8 THC jelly and juicy watermelon chunks. Try them today, and you'll be on cloud 9 in no time!
* 300MG of Delta-8 THC
* 25MG per Piece
* 12 Pieces
Ingredients: Sugar, Gelatin, Adipic Acid, Artificial Watermelon Flavor, Disodium Phosphate, Sodium Citrate, Fumaric Acid, Red 40, Blue 1, Hemp Derived Delta-8 Tetrahydrocannabinol Distillate
* 300MG of Delta-8 THC
* 25MG per Piece
* 12 Pieces
Ingredients: Sugar, Gelatin, Adipic Acid, Artificial Watermelon Flavor, Disodium Phosphate, Sodium Citrate, Fumaric Acid, Red 40, Blue 1, Hemp Derived Delta-8 Tetrahydrocannabinol Distillate
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!