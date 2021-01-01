Loading…
Eighty Six Brand

SUGAR by Eighty Six Brand - Sour Peach Rings Delta-8 THC Gummies

Satisfy those sweet tooth cravings and get lifted in the process with these peach-flavored soft and chewy gummy rings! Each Delta-8 peach ring is smothered in a sweet and sour sugar powder, making for the perfect lip-smacking treat.

* 300MG of Delta-8 THC
* 30MG per Piece
* 10 Pieces

Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Water, Gelatin, Salt, Modified Starch, Citric Acid, Sorbitol, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Lactic Acid, Titanium Dioxide, Acetic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Flavoring Extracts, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Benzoate, Artificial Colors, FD&C Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Hemp Derived Delta-8 Tetrahydrocannabinol Distillate
