About this product

Eleblend gels act as a vehicle for your favorite natural oils. All gels are cannabis/hemp ready and can be mixed with your favorite oils, isolates or distillates. Eleblend gels are a blending opportunity. Have the freedom of infusing your desired concentration of cannabis extracts. Eleblend BALANCE gel is best applied and massaged into key pressure points such as the back of the neck and shoulders. The essential oils work together to provide a cooling and soothing sensation. The aromatic vapors help to balance and calm the mind. Non-greasy, fast-absorbing, silky-feel.