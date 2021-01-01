About this product

Eleblend gels act as a vehicle for your favorite natural oils. All gels are cannabis/hemp ready and can be mixed with your favorite oils, isolates or distillates. Eleblend gels are a blending opportunity. Have the freedom of infusing your desired concentration of cannabis extracts. Begin with the base and start building. Eleblend BASE gel does not have pre-existing essential oils in its blend (non-scented). It is simply the base for you to customize your own DIY topical product. Non-greasy, fast-absorbing, silky-feel.